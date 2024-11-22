American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $251.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $255.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $203.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

