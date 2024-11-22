Analyzing American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) & BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Caresource and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Caresource N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -2,697.08% -98.49% -75.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Caresource and BioRestorative Therapies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $150,000.00 66.66 -$14.41 million ($1.53) -0.94

Analyst Ratings

American Caresource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Caresource and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Caresource 0 0 0 0 0.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,145.67%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than American Caresource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats American Caresource on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Caresource

(Get Free Report)

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers’ compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

