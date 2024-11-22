Analyzing Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals -39.71% -80.93% -59.55%

Volatility and Risk

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.29) 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $42.81 million 0.50 -$24.54 million ($12.10) -1.33

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Pieris Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc.; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.