APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of APA worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

APA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APA opened at $22.43 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

