Arch Resources’ (ARCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $174.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.89. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

