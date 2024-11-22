Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.