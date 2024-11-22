Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $3,311,323.75 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $3,311,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,176.25. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $175.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $176.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

