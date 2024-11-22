Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 12.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.