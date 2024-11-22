Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
