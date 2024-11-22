Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $192,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

