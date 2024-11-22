Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.79 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

