Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.60 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.