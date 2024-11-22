Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EPD opened at $32.34 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

