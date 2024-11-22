Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,789 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 11,972.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $38,290,000. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $62,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.