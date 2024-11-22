Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

