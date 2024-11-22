Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lantheus by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Lantheus by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $87.32 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

