Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.