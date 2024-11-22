Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 238,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 103,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS HYD opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.