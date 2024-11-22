Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 279,285 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,446,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

