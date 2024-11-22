Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $674.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

