Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7,392.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $491.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.