Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5 %

NOW stock opened at $1,048.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,061.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,644 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,744. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

