Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,077,000 after acquiring an additional 90,020 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $323.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $326.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

