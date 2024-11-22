Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 172.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4222 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

