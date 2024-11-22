Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

