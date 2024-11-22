Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $136.10 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.