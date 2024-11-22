Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,370,213.80. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $2,470,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,924.32. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,268 shares of company stock valued at $32,128,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $140.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

