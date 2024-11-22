Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. XN LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Shares of TRU opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

