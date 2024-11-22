Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,540,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.