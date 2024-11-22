Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 808,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AESR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

