Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $692,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
