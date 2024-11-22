Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $692,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.