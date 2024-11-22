Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 286.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $56.92 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

