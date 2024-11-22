Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $410.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

