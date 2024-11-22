Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,440 Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance
Shares of FM stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $410.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.
iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile
