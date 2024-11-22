Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of INCO stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

