B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,470 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,077.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,486 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

EA opened at $168.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

