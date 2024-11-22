B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at $30,746,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in AES by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,195 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,898,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 828,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.