B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

