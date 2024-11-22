B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 19,367 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.0 %

LNTH opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

