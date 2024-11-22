B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,091 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

