B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $124.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,000.83. This represents a 18.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,232 shares of company stock worth $13,425,876. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

