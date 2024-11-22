B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $63,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,782 shares of company stock worth $702,135 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

