B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 16,032 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,679.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STLD opened at $145.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

