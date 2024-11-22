B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.22 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,978,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

