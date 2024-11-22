B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.43 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $120.76 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average of $166.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

