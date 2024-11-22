B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.51 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $37,643,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,018.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 839,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 822,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.
In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KDP opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
