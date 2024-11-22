B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.59 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

