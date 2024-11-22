B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
