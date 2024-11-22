B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

