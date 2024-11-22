B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,052,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $295.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.14. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.