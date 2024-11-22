B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.15% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,900,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $13,633,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. The trade was a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

